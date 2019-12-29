John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDGJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded John Wood Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded John Wood Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $5.17 on Thursday. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

