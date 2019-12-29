Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Short Interest Up 21.3% in December

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,870,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the November 28th total of 17,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,432,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.36. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $123.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

