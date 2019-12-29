Jose Vizquerra Sells 20,000 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Jose Vizquerra sold 20,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$74,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 289,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,083,893.14.

Osisko Mining stock opened at C$3.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.68. Osisko Mining Inc has a 1 year low of C$2.49 and a 1 year high of C$3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSK shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight Capital upgraded Osisko Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.10 target price on Osisko Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Beacon Securities upgraded Osisko Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.32.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.