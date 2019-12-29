Joseph S. Steinberg Acquires 9,101 Shares of Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director Joseph S. Steinberg purchased 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $63,433.97.

Shares of Crimson Wine Group stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.27 million, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of -0.06. Crimson Wine Group Ltd has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $8.88.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.73%.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.