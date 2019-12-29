Joseph (Seph) Glew Acquires 173,606 Shares of BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) Stock

BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 173,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.38 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$239,923.49 ($170,158.50).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 196,060 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.37 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$267,817.96 ($189,941.82).

On Tuesday, October 1st, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 292,133 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$380,065.03 ($269,549.67).

BlackWall Property Trust stock opened at A$1.39 ($0.98) on Friday. BlackWall Property Trust has a 12 month low of A$1.22 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of A$1.55 ($1.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.33. The company has a market cap of $205.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47.

BlackWall Property Trust Company Profile

Blackwall Property Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Blackwall Property Trust is based in Australia.

