Joseph Tocci Sells 17,250 Shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Stock

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Senior Officer Joseph Tocci sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$287,126.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,502 shares in the company, valued at C$1,090,280.79.

Shares of TSE ITP opened at C$16.66 on Friday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of C$15.68 and a 1-year high of C$19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.89 million and a PE ratio of 24.50.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$387.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$409.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.1475 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.71%.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.