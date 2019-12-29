Jupiter Mines (ASX:JMS) Shares Up 1.8%

Jupiter Mines Ltd (ASX:JMS)’s stock price shot up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.30 ($0.21) and last traded at A$0.29 ($0.21), 3,291,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.29 ($0.20).

The firm has a market cap of $568.11 million and a PE ratio of 5.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.34.

In other news, insider Hans Mende bought 72,922,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$22,095,573.86 ($15,670,619.76).

Jupiter Mines Company Profile (ASX:JMS)

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties in Australia and South Africa. It explores for iron ore and manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

