K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Holdings Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,561 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in K12 were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of K12 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of K12 by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,633,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of K12 by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after purchasing an additional 192,348 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of K12 by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,437,000 after purchasing an additional 69,648 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of K12 in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,733,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of K12 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.57. K12 Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $813.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.15.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). K12 had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that K12 Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other K12 news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $308,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,762.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

