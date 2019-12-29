Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Short Interest Down 23.8% in December

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the November 28th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the third quarter worth $4,916,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Kamada in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kamada by 3.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 982,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 36,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kamada by 12.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 799,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 89,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Kamada in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

KMDA opened at $6.84 on Friday. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $276.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kamada had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $33.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

