Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.06

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.06 and traded as high as $67.15. Kaman shares last traded at $66.50, with a volume of 59,191 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $182.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $66,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kaman by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kaman during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kaman during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Kaman during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kaman by 33.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

