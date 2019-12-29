KBR (NYSE:KBR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.41

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.41 and traded as high as $30.74. KBR shares last traded at $30.59, with a volume of 34,715 shares.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. KBR’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

In other KBR news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth about $589,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,636,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,268,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth about $447,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

