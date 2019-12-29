Kellogg (NYSE:K) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.20

Kellogg (NYSE:K) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.20 and last traded at $69.06, with a volume of 20272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on K. Barclays lowered Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.81.

Get Kellogg alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.66%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $6,231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $136,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,427.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 625,291 shares of company stock worth $40,456,106. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 46.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 37.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile (NYSE:K)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.