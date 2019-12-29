KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Shares of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $1.05. KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 2,480 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG provides various engineering products and services for the cement industry worldwide. The company offers clean technology solutions; and pyro processing equipment, including preheaters, calciner systems, bypass systems, rotary kilns, clinker coolers, large fans, and firing systems.

