Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Kimco Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Kimco Realty has a payout ratio of 155.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.51 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.