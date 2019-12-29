Kingsmen Resources (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Trading Up 4.8%

Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) was up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.20, approximately 86,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 target price on shares of Kingsmen Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82.

About Kingsmen Resources (OTCMKTS:BCEKF)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

