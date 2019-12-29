Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.47

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.47 and traded as high as $4.69. Kinross Gold shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 6,933,681 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. CIBC set a $6.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of -0.17.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $877.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.75 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 220,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 34,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

