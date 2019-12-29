Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

PHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PHG opened at $49.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $32.98 and a 1-year high of $49.25.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2,715.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

