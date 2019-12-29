Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading Up 10.5%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s stock price was up 10.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42, approximately 898,213 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 567,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KOPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Kopin alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 69.67% and a negative net margin of 116.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kopin by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Kopin by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Kopin by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 117,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 53,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.