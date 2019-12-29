KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (KBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4987 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $34.07.

