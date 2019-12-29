KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) Declares $0.38 — Dividend

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3789 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

KMED stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.