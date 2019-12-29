KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Increases Dividend to $1.05 Per Share

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 1.0473 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.61.

NYSEARCA OBOR opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25. KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $25.01.

