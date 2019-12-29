Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRYS. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of KRYS opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 54.87 and a current ratio of 54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.23. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 9,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $563,486.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,994,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,314,463.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 27,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $1,405,380.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,024,567 shares in the company, valued at $102,058,422.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,059 shares of company stock worth $4,457,850. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 927,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after purchasing an additional 622,959 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 984.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 642,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after purchasing an additional 582,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 989.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,224,000 after acquiring an additional 546,317 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 497,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 174,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 143,409 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

