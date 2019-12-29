Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

OTCMKTS KYOCY opened at $68.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Kyocera has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 3.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kyocera will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

