Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lafargeholcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Lafargeholcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lafargeholcim from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Lafargeholcim alerts:

Shares of HCMLY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. 9,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.