LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LAIX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

LAIX stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. LAIX has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter. LAIX had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAIX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LAIX by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LAIX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

