Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.37

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.37 and last traded at $85.98, with a volume of 3077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.15.

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price target on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.00.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 1,426.55% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.84%.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $99,778.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,993.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

