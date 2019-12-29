Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) & Diamond Hill Investment Group (NYSE:DHIL) Head to Head Review

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lazard and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard 12.29% 50.66% 7.39% Diamond Hill Investment Group 34.29% 18.66% 12.99%

Volatility and Risk

Lazard has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lazard and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard $2.88 billion 1.44 $527.13 million $4.16 9.51 Diamond Hill Investment Group $145.63 million 3.30 $47.38 million N/A N/A

Lazard has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.3% of Lazard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lazard shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Lazard and Diamond Hill Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard 2 3 0 0 1.60 Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lazard presently has a consensus price target of $37.80, indicating a potential downside of 4.42%. Given Lazard’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lazard is more favorable than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Summary

Lazard beats Diamond Hill Investment Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The company's Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. It offers investment advisory services to third-party financial intermediaries comprising independent registered investment advisors, brokers, financial planners, and wealth advisers; and fund administration services primarily to mutual funds, institutional accounts, and private investment funds. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

