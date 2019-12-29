Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Braves Group Series C’s earnings. Liberty Braves Group Series C posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liberty Braves Group Series C.

BATRK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of BATRK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.64. 48,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,300. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $30.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 40.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 750.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

