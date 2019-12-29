Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Liberty Property Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Liberty Property Trust has a payout ratio of 111.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Liberty Property Trust to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LPT opened at $60.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.77. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.43 million. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 64.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

LPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Liberty Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

In other news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 2,741 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $140,503.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,654.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.