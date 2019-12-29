Lightpaycoin Market Capitalization Tops $13,739.00 (LPC)

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Lightpaycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Lightpaycoin has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar. Lightpaycoin has a market capitalization of $13,739.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lightpaycoin Profile

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 5,803,455 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,754 coins. The official website for Lightpaycoin is lightpaycoin.org. Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin.

Lightpaycoin Coin Trading

Lightpaycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightpaycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightpaycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

