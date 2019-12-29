Linde (ETR:LIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $192.50

Linde PLC (ETR:LIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as €192.50 ($223.84) and last traded at €192.35 ($223.66), with a volume of 46527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €190.90 ($221.98).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nord/LB set a €171.00 ($198.84) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.85 ($174.24) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €189.39 ($220.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €187.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €178.07. The company has a market capitalization of $102.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.14.

Linde Company Profile (ETR:LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

