Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Short Interest Up 16.7% in December

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 28th total of 5,330,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 533,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days.

LCTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,709,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

LCTX stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.73.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

