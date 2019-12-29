Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.62

Lion One Metals Ltd (CVE:LIO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 91254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $178.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.15.

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lion One Metals Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO)

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji and Australia. The company explores for gold and iron ores. Its principal asset is the Tuvatu gold project located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. The company is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

