Lobstex Market Cap Reaches $410,333.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $410,333.00 and $897.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00643532 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000350 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001171 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,164,647 coins and its circulating supply is 18,164,635 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.