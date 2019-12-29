Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Lomiko Metals shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 437,300 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.00.

About Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR)

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.