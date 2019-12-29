Lotus Ventures (CNSX:J) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Lotus Ventures Inc (CNSX:J) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 21982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18.

Lotus Ventures Company Profile (CNSX:J)

Lotus Ventures Inc produces and sells medical marijuana. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

