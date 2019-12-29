Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Trading 8% Higher

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)’s stock price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.81, 458,592 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 479,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Get Maiden alerts:

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.68 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 219.93% and a negative net margin of 36.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maiden by 41.2% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 86,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Maiden by 42.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 224,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maiden by 553.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 220,869 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maiden by 45.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 275,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 86,535 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Company Profile (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.