Marchello Marchese Sells 2,266 Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total transaction of C$57,363.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$925,892.47.

Finning International stock opened at C$25.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.21. Finning International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$21.17 and a 52 week high of C$26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Finning International Inc. will post 2.0199999 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Finning International from C$28.00 to C$29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.50.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.