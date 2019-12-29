Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Short Interest Update

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the November 28th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 302,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VAC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura set a $136.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.43.

NYSE:VAC opened at $130.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.72. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $66.94 and a fifty-two week high of $131.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $1,587,013.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,220.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $397,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,121 shares of company stock worth $4,628,075. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,047,000 after acquiring an additional 292,830 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6,873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after acquiring an additional 240,848 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 100,049 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,119,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,424,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

