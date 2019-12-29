Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Hits New 12-Month High at $870.00

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 870 ($11.44) and last traded at GBX 867.75 ($11.41), with a volume of 21463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 864 ($11.37).

MSLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Marshalls presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 506.67 ($6.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 783.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 697.73.

About Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

