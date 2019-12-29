Marty Rendall Sells 10,633 Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Marty Rendall sold 10,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.49, for a total transaction of C$90,274.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,333 shares in the company, valued at C$1,301,797.17.

Marty Rendall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Marty Rendall sold 24,700 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.39, for a total transaction of C$207,233.00.

VIT opened at C$8.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The company has a market cap of $472.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67. Victoria Gold Corp has a 52-week low of C$5.48 and a 52-week high of C$9.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.86.

Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Victoria Gold Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIT. Pi Financial set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Victoria Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

