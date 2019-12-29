Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $104.04

Marwyn Value Investors Ltd (LON:MVI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 104.04 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.39), with a volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.05 ($2.09).

The firm has a market cap of $75.02 million and a P/E ratio of -6.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 120.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile (LON:MVI)

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

