MassGrid (MGD) Price Up 18.6% This Week

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last week, MassGrid has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. MassGrid has a market cap of $1.00 million and $447.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MassGrid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MassGrid alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,436.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.36 or 0.01792733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.16 or 0.02891965 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00583839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011035 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00628347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00062589 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00393559 BTC.

About MassGrid

MassGrid is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,396,267 coins and its circulating supply is 75,904,967 coins. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com.

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, ChaoEX and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MassGrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MassGrid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.