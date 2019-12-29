Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Given News Sentiment Score of -3.38

News coverage about Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mazda Motor earned a news impact score of -3.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of MZDAF stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $12.00.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

