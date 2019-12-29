McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.90

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.90 and traded as high as $77.85. McGrath RentCorp shares last traded at $77.60, with a volume of 1,740 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

In other news, VP David M. Whitney sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $42,098.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,788.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $117,640.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $954,289 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

