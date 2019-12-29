Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallia, Inc. provides a Software-as-a-Service platform primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and internationally. The company’s platform offers learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience and Product Experience product suites. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance and automotive companies, as well as banks and companies in retail, technology and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MDLA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.43.

NYSE MDLA opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48. Medallia has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medallia will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Medallia during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Medallia during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medallia during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Medallia during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Medallia during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

