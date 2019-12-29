Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.61

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.61 and traded as low as $6.60. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 10,945 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $100.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Mediagrif Interactive Technologies alerts:

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$18.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF)

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.