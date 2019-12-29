MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.05

Shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.05 and traded as high as $27.46. MEDNAX shares last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 164,502 shares.

MD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho set a $25.00 price target on MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered MEDNAX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.92.

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.20 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 40.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at $247,584.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,001,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,736,000 after purchasing an additional 515,286 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,111 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 812,425 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,531,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,638,000 after purchasing an additional 139,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,217,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 143,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

