Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Receiving Very Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Melinta Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the biotechnology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Melinta Therapeutics stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.03. Melinta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.25.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($15.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($13.12). Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.29% and a negative net margin of 393.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Melinta Therapeutics will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

