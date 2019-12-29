Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Director David Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,257.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Kenny acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,044.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,714,000 after buying an additional 140,424 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.6% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,248,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after buying an additional 55,388 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 61.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 619,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 235,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 255.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 320,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 230,299 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

